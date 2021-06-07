Govt extends PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Deepawali

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today informed that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till Diwali. Addressing the nation this evening, he said that in this time of pandemic, the Government is standing with the poor. Mr Modi said, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen till November.

The Prime Minister said, relaxation in Corona curfew should not make people think that COVID-19 has ended and everyone must continue to follow COVID protocols to win this battle. Mr Modi cautioned against rumours about vaccines and asked youngsters to raise awareness about benefits of vaccination. He said, those creating apprehensions about vaccination are playing with the lives of people.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences for the people who lost their lives in the pandemic. Terming the pandemic the biggest calamity of the last hundred years, a pandemic not seen nor experienced in the modern world, the Prime Minister said that the country fought the pandemic on many fronts.