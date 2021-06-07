Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Govt extends PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Deepawali

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today informed that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till Diwali. Addressing the nation this evening, he said that in this time of pandemic, the Government is standing with the poor. Mr Modi said, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen till November.

The Prime Minister said, relaxation in Corona curfew should not make people think that COVID-19 has ended and everyone must continue to follow COVID protocols to win this battle. Mr Modi cautioned against rumours about vaccines and asked youngsters to raise awareness about benefits of vaccination. He said, those creating apprehensions about vaccination are playing with the lives of people.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences for the people who lost their lives in the pandemic. Terming the pandemic the biggest calamity of the last hundred years, a pandemic not seen nor experienced in the modern world, the Prime Minister said that the country fought the pandemic on many fronts.

SPORTS

India a strong contender for podium finish in Hockey in Tokyo: Olympian Tushar Khandker

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian and former assistant coach Tushar Khandekar feels that Indian (men) ...

Players should focus on game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest

AMN Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has expressed deep regret over the high-profile murder case of inter ...

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

