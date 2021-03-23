Govt denies reducing rural & urban coverage under National Food Security Act 2013

AMN

The Central government has denied reducing the rural and urban coverage from the mandated limit under the National Food Security Act 2013.

It said, there is no proposal under consideration for reducing the coverage under the Act to 60 per cent for rural population and 40 per cent for urban population.

This was stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Danve Raosaheb Dadaro.

The reply was given on the question whether NITI Aayog has recommended reducing the rural and urban coverage under the National Food Security Act 2013.

Mr. Dadaro stated that the Act currently mandates coverage of upto 75 per cent of rural population and upto 50 per cent of urban population.