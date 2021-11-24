Govt completes formalities to repeal three Farm Laws

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Union Cabinet has completed the formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. The three farm laws are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. The bills were passed by Parliament during the monsoon session last year.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, it will be the government’s priority to take back these three laws.

Earlier, while addressing the nation on the 19th of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Government has decided to repeal all three farm laws.