Govt committed to ensure health security for every citizen in the country: Health Minister

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

UNION Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the dream of a developed India can be realized only if its citizens were healthy. Addressing World Food Safety Day Celebration in New Delhi today, Dr. Mandaviya said, healthy citizens, make a healthy society.

On the occasion of World Food Safety Day, Dr. Mandaviya launched the logo for Ayurveda Aahar. He said, this will help in creating a unique identity of ‘Ayurveda Aahar’ for easy identification and its proven benefits to improving health and wellbeing. Dr. Mandaviya further added that the government is dedicated to ensuring health security for every citizen in the country and for this it is focussing on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare fronts with various initiatives like Health and Wellness Centres and strengthening of district hospitals under the National Health Mission. He said, the aim of the Narendra Modi government is to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for all.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that in the last few years, healthcare has also seen holistic development in the country. He said, states have an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices. Dr. Mandaviya said, it is the need of the hour that we come together to ensure a healthy nation

The Minister also released the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FSSAI 4th State Food Safety Index (SFSI) to measure the performance of States across five parameters of food safety. SFSI was started in 2018-19 with the aim of creating a competitive and positive change in the food safety ecosystem in the country. He said, the index will help in providing safe and nutritious food to the citizens