इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2019 01:14:02      انڈین آواز
Govt clears rumours on CAA, NRC

Published On: By

NEW DELHI

Government has reiterated that no Indian citizens of any religion or any region will be adversely impacted by the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It has asked people to not to get mislead by misinformation on the act. Citizenship Amendment Act is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities settled in India till 2014. It does not take away citizenship from anyone. It is a myth that documents to prove citizenship need to be collected right now else people will be deported.

The Citizenship Amendment Act applies only to the minorities from three countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Centre has made it clear that no nationwide NRC has been announced. Whenever it is announced, rules and guidelines will be framed in such a way that no Indian citizens face any harassment whatsoever.

