DRDO flight-tests Pinaka Missile System

As part of the series of flight trials of the Pinaka missile system, two test firings have been conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The first trial was conducted yesterday, wherein one missile was fired at 75 kilometre range.

The second trial was successfully conducted this morning from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

The mission objective of today’s trial was to test low range, functioning of live warhead along with its proximity initiation and salvo launch. Two Pinaka missiles were launched in salvo mode with 60 seconds interval between two firings.

Our correspondent reports, both the missiles were fired to engage a target located at the 20-kilometre range and high accuracy was achieved.

The missile was integrated with live warhead with a proximity fuse and was tracked by multiple range systems viz. telemetry, radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), which confirmed the textbook flight performance.