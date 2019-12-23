Indian Railways to modernize its Signalling system

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has decided to modernize its Signalling system on its entire network by implementing Modern Train Control system.

Ministry of Railways in a statement said, this is one of the most ambitious modernization projects which envisages up-gradation of a signaling system for improving safety, Line Capacity and to run trains at a higher speed.

The Ministry said, four works of total 640-kilometre route at a cost of 1810 crore rupees have been sanctioned as pilot projects in Supplementary Works Programmes 2018-19 for extensive trials of Modern Train Control System.

The work of Modernization of Signalling system has been included in Works Programme 2018-19 at a cost of around 78 thousand crore rupees.

The work includes the provision of Automatic Train Protection System, Electronic Interlocking System and Remote Diagnostic and Predictive Maintenance System. In connection with works of raising of speed up to 160 kmph to reduce travel time from existing 18 hours to 12 hours on, Modern Train Control system shall be implemented on Delhi – Mumbai and Delhi – Howrah High-Density routes for raising the speed of trains and reducing travel time.