13 Jul 2022

Govt calls for all-party meeting on 17th July ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

AMN

The Union government has called an all party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on 17th July. The meeting has been called by the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on 18th of this month and will continue till 12th August.

This Monsoon Session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential election will be held during this Session. The Presidential Election will be held on the 18th July and the Vice Presidential election will be held on the 6th August.

