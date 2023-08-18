Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter

The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wallet accounts due to fraudulent activities.

Talking about the Sanchar Sathi Portal, union Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that 52 lakh fraudulent connections have been detected and deactivated and 67 thousand SIM card dealers have been blacklisted. Mr. Vaishnaw said, 300 FIR have been lodged. He said, 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wallet accounts have been blocked.

Now biometric verification of mobile SIM card dealers mandatory; bulk connection mechanisms discontinues

The government has taken decisions to make biometric verification of mobile SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinue the bulk connection mechanism.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, registration will also be compulsory for all point-of-sale dealers. He said, the steps have been taken to check the practice of cyber frauds, fraudulent calls and protect the users.

According to the new initiative, if a Point of Sale indulges in any illegal activities, it will be terminated and blacklisted for a period of 03 years. To prevent misuse of printed Aadhaar, the demographic details will mandatorily be captured by scanning QR code of printed Aadhaar.