CBI moves Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Lalu Prasad’s bail in fodder scam case

AMN

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has moved to the apex court challenging former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu prasad Yadav’s bail plea in connection with the fodder scam. The Supreme Court in this regard has agreed to list the probe agency’s plea challenging the bail granted by Jharkhand Hight Court to Lalu Prasad Yadav. The CBI has sought urgent listing of the plea to cancel the bail to the RJD leader.

A CBI court had held Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the Doranda treasury case in connection with the fodder scam. The scam refers to unlawful withdrawals worth of Rs 950 crore from various government treasuries for fictitious expenditure on fodder and other requirements for cattle when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar state.