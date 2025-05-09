Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt asks all media channels, digital platforms to refrain from live coverage of defence operations

May 9, 2025

AMN

Government has asked all media channels, digital platforms and individuals to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces.

In a social media post, the Defence Ministry while citing Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s earlier circular said that disclosure of such sensitive and source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives.

The Ministry cited some past incidents including Kargil War, 26/11 attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking underscoring the risks of premature reporting. The advisory said, as per the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations. It has urged all stakeholders to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation.

