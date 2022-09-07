Govt approves policy on long-term leasing of Railways’ Land

Also approves launch of central scheme of PM SHRI Schools

The Union Cabinet today approved policy on long-term leasing of Railways’ Land for implementing PM Gati Shakti framework. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, the policy will bring more revenue to Railways and generate about one lakh 20 thousand jobs. He said, three hundred PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals will also be developed over the next five years. Mr Thakur said, this will also help in attracting more cargo to railways and reducing the logistics costs of the industry. He said, the revised railways’ land policy will enable integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals. He said, the policy will provide for use of railway land at a nominal cost for setting up solar plants on railway land.

Union Cabinet also approved the launch of a new centrally sponsored scheme of setting up Prime Minister Schools for Rising India, PM – SHRI Schools. Over 14 thousand schools including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will be strengthened to emerge as PM-SHRI Schools. The scheme will strengthen existing schools managed by Central Government, State and Union Territories government and local bodies. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, the Scheme will be implemented as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with a total project cost of 27 thousand 360 crore rupees. This includes a central share of 18 thousand 128 crore rupees for the period of five years from year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

He said, PM SHRI will provide high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment. Mr Pradhan said, these schools will be developed as vibrant schools focusing on all-round development of children. He said, a maximum of two schools – one Elementary and one Secondary or Senior Secondary will be selected per block.

The Minister said, a portal will be designed to track the performance of students and to make school administration more transparent. He said, under this scheme, two crore rupees per school will be allocated for the next five years, which will be directly given to the schools.

The selection of PM SHRI schools will be done through Challenge Mode wherein Schools will compete for support to become exemplary schools. The schools will be required to self-apply on the online portal. The portal will be opened four times a year, once every quarter, for first two years of the scheme. These schools will be monitored vigorously to assess progress and understand the challenges faced in the implementation of National Education Policy.