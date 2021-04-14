Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices

“Shortage of Remdesivir happened because its production was reduced as COVID19 cases were decreasing. Our drug controller and ministry held a meeting with stakeholders and asked manufacturers to strengthen the production”, Dr Harsh Vardhan

AMN / WEB DESK

Government of India has decided to increase production and supply of Remdesivir and also to reduce its prices in the country. It has approved seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 Lakh vials per month to six manufacturers.

The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir in the country is 38 lakh 80 thousand vials per month. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed the issue of availability of Remdesivir in the country.

The Ministry said, another 30 lakh vials per month production is lined up. This will ramp up the production capacity for manufacturing to around 78 lakh vials per month. Earlier the government had prohibited exports of injection Remdesivir to increase the supply in the Domestic Market.

The Ministry said, manufacturers of Remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price to less than three thousand 500 by the end of this week, to support the efforts to Fight against COVID. The manufactures have been directed to give priority to fulfil hospital and institutional level supplies. Enforcement Authorities of States and Central Government have also been directed by Drugs Controller General of India, DCGI to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir. The Ministry said, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority is continuously monitoring the availability of Remdesivir.