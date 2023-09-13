Govt approves expansion of PM Ujjwala Yojana; 75 lakh LPG connections to be released in next 3 years

AMN

The Centre has approved the scheme for the release of a grant to support LPG connections to Women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Addressing media after the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said in New Delhi that under it, a total of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from Financial Year 2023-24 to 2025-26 will be released.

He informed that the total financial implication of the scheme will be one thousand 650 crore rupees. Mr Thakur added that so far 9.60 crore LPG cylinders have been distributed under the Ujjwala scheme and another 75 lakh free LPG connections will be given to women from poor and needful families so that they can avail of the benefits from the scheme. He informed that as per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to Ujjwala beneficiaries.