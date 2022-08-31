FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt approves disposal of pulses to States at discounted rates for various welfare schemes

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved disposal of Chana Pulses to States and Union Territories at discounted rates to utilize for various welfare schemes. The disposal will be done from the stock of pulses procured under Price Support Scheme (PSS) and Price Stabilization Fund (PSF).

It also approved enhancement of the ceiling on quantity of procurement under PSS from existing 25 percent to 40 percent in respect of Tur, Urad, and Masur. Under this approved scheme, the States and UTs are offered to lift 15 lakh Metric Ton of Chana at the discount of eight rupees per kg over the issue price of the sourcing State on first come first serve basis. The States and UTs will utilize these pulses in their various welfare schemes including Mid-Day Meal, Public Distribution System, and Integrated Child Development Programmes.

This will be a one-time dispensation for a period of 12 months or till the complete disposal of 15 lakh MT stock of Chana. The centre will spend 1200 crore rupees for the implementation of this scheme.

In recent times the country has witnessed an all-time high production of Chana, especially during the last three years. The Central Government under the Price Support Scheme has made record procurement of Chana due to which 30.55 lakh Metric Ton Chana is available with the government under PSS and PSF. In the coming Rabi season also, the production of Chana is expected to be good.

