Govt approves continuation of PM POSHAN in Schools for 5 more years

Staff Reporter

Union Cabinet has approved continuation of Centrally Sponsored National Scheme for PM POSHAN in Schools for five more years till 2025-26 with a financial outlay of 54,062 crore rupees from the Central Government and 31,733 crore from State Governments and UT administrations.

This will cover 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools. Central Government will also bear additional cost of about 45,000 crore on foodgrains. The total scheme budget will be 1,30,795 crore rupees. Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur informed this after the cabinet meeting.

This is a Centrally-Sponsored Scheme which covers all school children studying in Classes I to EIGHT of Government and Government-Aided Schools. The earlier name of the scheme was ‘National Scheme for Mid Day Meal in Schools’ popularly known as Mid Day Meal Scheme.

The scheme is proposed to be extended to students studying in pre-primary or Bal Vatikas of Government and Government-aided primary schools in addition to all the 11.80 crore children from elementary classes.