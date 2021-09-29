India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2021 05:25:44

Punjab Politics: Capt Amarinder meets Amit Shah, sets stage for new poll equations

AGENCIES / New Delhi

Giving a new flip to politics of Punjab, Congress veteran and former state chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh today met Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence and reportedly discussed the prevailing security scenario in the border state and the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour and bears huge political implications for Punjab, comes in the wake of an ongoing Punjab Congress crisis and Singh’s recent resignation as state chief minister.

After the meeting, Singh tweeted “met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood.”

Capt Amarinder Singh left the Shah residence from the rear gate to avoid media queries after the meeting got over.

This is the first meeting Amarinder held with Shah after exiting Punjab CMO. The personal touch of the meeting makes it important and reveals possibilities of Capt’s future entry into the BJP, which does not have a face in Punjab.

Equally important is the timing of the meeting, scheduled a day after Shah met BJP in-charge of Punjab Tarun Chugh.

