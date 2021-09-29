Cyclone ‘Gulab’ developing into Cyclone ‘Shaheen’ in Arabian sea

WEB DESK

Cyclone Gul aab, which crossed Odisha and made a landfall in Andhra Pradesh two days ago, bringing heavy rainfall in Kolkata among other areas, may have calmed down now but is expected to reintensify into another cyclonic formation in the coming days.

The weather system is currently hovering over Telangana and adjoining Marathwada and Vidarbha region and is likely to strengthen into Cyclone Shaheen, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted weather forecast for September 30 for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

The IMD predicted that for the next seven days light rain is possible on September 30 and October 1, whereas heavy thundershowers are possible on October 2 and 3 in Delhi.

In the month of September, Delhi witnessed rainfall far in excess of 230.9 mm of rainfall.

The normal amount for September is 112.9 mm. This month has seen as many as 18 rainy days, up from 3 rainy days in September 2020, and 6 in September 2019.

The national capital has registered a total of 744 mm of rainfall against a normal of 583.1 mm. This data shows an excess of 28 percent rainfall.

The rare phenomenon is expected to occur over the next four to five days and as per the IMD, the chances of the formation of a depression over the Arabian Sea are very high, reported India Today. It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat.

Dr Manorma Mohanty, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Ahmedabad, said: “We are expecting very heavy rainfall over Navsari, Valsad and neighbouring districts [of Gujarat]. We are expecting similar conditions in Saurashtra on day one and on day two we are expecting heavy rainfalls in Rajkot, Navsari, Valsad, on day three it will reduce and there will be low rainfall activity.”

Per weather forecast, wind speed of 30-40 kmph can be expected, which can go up to 60 kmph too.

Cyclone Gulab’s remnants will likely hit land by September 30. Experts believe that the weakened cyclone is reintensifying with the help of abundantly available moisture in the air due to delayed monsoon withdrawal.