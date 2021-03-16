Govt approves Bill for Development Finance Institution DFI with initial capital of Rs 20,000 cr

Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet today approved a bill to set up Development Finance Institution (DFI) with an initial capital infusion of 20 thousand crore rupees.The bill will be tabled in Parliament during the current Budget Session.

DFI is expected to raise long-term funds for infrastructure development projects in the country. Briefing reporters after the Union Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the initial grant to the DFI will be 5 thousand crore rupees and additional increments of grants will be made within the limit of 5 thousand crore rupees. She said, the Government is also planning to issue some securities to this Institution by which the cost of funding will come down and all this will help DFI leverage initial capital which draws funds from various sources.

She said through this the government is expected to raise a considerable amount from the market. The Finance Minister said, the DFI is expected to raise up to 3 lakh crore rupees in the next few years. The Institution will also have some tax benefits for a 10-year long period and the Indian Stamp Act too is being amended.

About the structure of the Development Finance Institution, Ms Sitharaman said that it will have a professional board in which there will be at least 50 per cent of them will be non official director and person of eminence is also envisaged in the board.

She said that the government is looking at a complete professional set up of the DFI and with this professional human resource, the Organisation will rise to the expectation of the market.

