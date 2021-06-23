Govt approves additional foodgrain under PMGKY for next five months

AMN

Union Cabinet today approved allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Phase IV for another period of five months. Under it, five kilogram foodgrains per person per month free of cost will be given to the beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer between July to November this year. The sanction of the additional food-grain free of cost to a maximum of 81.35 crore individuals will entail an estimated food subsidy of 64,031 crore rupees.

Central Government is bearing the entire expenditure towards this scheme without any contribution by States and UTs. The allocation in terms of wheat or rice will be decided by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Union Cabinet also approved an agreement between India and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines for the Exchange of Information and Assistance in Collection with respect to taxes. The agreement mainly proposes to facilitate exchange of information between the two countries and to provide assistance to each other in collection of tax claims. It will help in facilitating the exchange of information between the two countries including sharing of information held by the banks and other financial institutions.