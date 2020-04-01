Govt appeals people to avoid religious congregation during lockdown

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government today said, positive cases of coronavirus in the country has increased and states have been asked to launch intensive drive to trace the suspected contacts.

Briefing media here, Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal said, movement of the people associated with Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in the national capital, has increased the number of cases in the country.

Mr Agarwal said, 18 hundred people have been hospitalized and sent for quarantine. He appealed that religious congregation should be avoided and social distancing should be adhered during lockdown. He said, Cabinet Secretary today held a meeting with the state officials to review the preparedness related to migrant workers. The Cabinet Secretary asked officials to ensure proper sanitation, food, water, medical arrangement for the migrant workers.