New Passport Rules; birth certificate mandatory for applicants born after 1st of October, 2023

Mar 1, 2025
Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

The Centre has amended the Passport Rules, making birth certificates issued by appropriate authorities the only proof of date of birth for passport applicants born on or after 1st October 2023. An official notification has been issued in this regard effecting the amendment to the Passport Rules of 1980.

Under the new norms, the Passports (Amendment) Rules 2025, birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Municipal Corporation or any other authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be accepted as proof of date of birth for persons born on or after 1st October 2023. Other applicants can submit alternative documents, such as a driving licence, PAN card, Election Photo Identity Card or school leaving certificates as proof of date of birth. 

