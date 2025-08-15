Golden jubilee celebrations of ‘Sholay’  

AMN

To celebrate the Golden Jubilee of G.P. Sippy’s legendary film Sholay, the Maharashtra Postal Circle released two specially designed picture postcards and a presentation pack, featuring an exclusive golden cancellation. The event marked 50 years since the film’s original release on 15th August 1975. Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, Amitabh Singh officially unveiled the commemorative items and presented the first album to Ramesh Sippy, the acclaimed director of Sholay.

The launch attracted a large gathering of philatelists and film enthusiasts, reflecting the film’s enduring popularity. Half a century after its release, Sholay continues to hold a special place in the cultural and cinematic heritage of India.