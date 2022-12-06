Global stocks decline for third straight day of losses

AMN/ WEB DESK

Global stocks today declined for a third straight day of losses. Asian share markets fell and the dollar rose after more U.S. data reinforced the belief among investors that the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate hikes.

Most of the Asian equity indices slipped except Japan’s NIKKEI-225 which added 0.2 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite index ended flat while South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.1 percent and Singapore’s Straits Times fell half a percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.4 percent.

European shares were also down in intra-day trade. London’s FTSE declined 1.4 percent, Germany’s DAX plunged 1.8 percent and France’s CAC was trading 1.9 percent down when reports last came in.