Global South is ready to take big responsibility on global issues: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Global South is ready to take a big responsibility on global issues. Addressing the concluding Leaders Session of the ‘Voice of Global South’ Summit, Mr Modi said, Global South wants its voice to be heard on Global Governance and the message is clear that the Global South wants its autonomy.

Prime Minister said that the summits of Global South being held in a year and large participation in it, sends out a big message to the world.



Mr Modi said India is proud that during an important forum like the G20, it got the opportunity to put the voice of the Global South on the agenda.



Talking about the scholarship programme that has been started recently, Mr Modi said the students of the Global South countries will get more opportunities for higher education in India.



He informed that this year, India’s first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus has been opened in Tanzania.



India has hosted the Summit in a virtual format. The theme of the inaugural Leaders’ Session was “Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust” and that of the Concluding Leaders’ Session was “Global South: Together for One Future”.