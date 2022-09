AMN

Global crude oil prices today fell around two and half percent in intra-day trade.

The crude prices declined pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase. On the other hand, supply worries limited the decline.

Brent crude was trading at 89 dollars and 20 cents per barrel while WTI crude prices were at 82 dollars and 85 cents per barrel.