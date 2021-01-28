German Chancellor invites US President Joe Biden
China springs up new regulations ahead of Spring Festival travel rush
Global Coronavirus cases surpass 100 million mark
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2021 07:32:48      انڈین آواز

Global Coronavirus cases surpass 100 million mark

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Global Coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million today, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls. Almost 1.3% of the world’s population has now been infected with COVID-19, and more than 2.1 million people have died.

One person gets infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day over the same period, and the global fatality rate stands at 2.15%.

It took the world 11 months to record the first 50 million cases of the pandemic, compared to just three months for cases to double to 100 million.

Around 56 countries have begun vaccinating people for the Coronavirus, administering at least 64 million doses. Israel leads the world on per capita vaccinations, inoculating 29% of its population with at least one dose.

With over 25 million cases, the United States has 25% of all reported COVID cases although it accounts for just 4 per cent of the world’s population. The United States leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every five deaths reported worldwide each day. With just under 425,00 fatalities, the United States has reported almost twice as many deaths as Brazil, which has the second-highest death toll in the world.

As the worst-affected region in the world, Europe is currently reporting a million new infections about every four days and has reported nearly 30 million since the pandemic began. Britain reached 100,000 deaths yesterday. The Eastern European region, including countries like Russia, Poland and Ukraine, contribute to nearly 10 per cent of all global COVID-19 cases.

As richer nations race ahead with mass vaccination campaigns, Africa is still scrambling to secure supplies. African countries have nearly 3.5 million cases and over 85,000 deaths. The South African variant, also known as 501Y.V2, is 50 per cent more infectious and has been detected in at least 20 countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ICC announces Player of the Month awards to recognise best performances of both male & female cricketers

Dubai The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the introduction of the ICC Player of the Mon ...

Sourav Ganguly is ‘stable’ after being hospitalised with chest pain

Ganguly will be kept under observation for now and stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting angi ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!