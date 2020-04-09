3,31,705 people recovered from coronavirus
Global chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for toxic attacks
Global chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for toxic attacks

The global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks, saying President Bashar al-Assad’s air force used the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017.

The findings came in the first report from a new investigative team set up by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to identify the perpetrators of attacks in Syria’s ongoing nine-year-long civil war.

Western nations and rights groups condemned Syria following the release of the report, which will now go to the United Nations among others to decide what and if any further action should be taken.

Western nations and human rights groups praised the OPCW report, saying it proved Syria continued chemical attacks on its own population. Almost two years ago, the OPCW confirmed that sarin and chlorine were used in two attacks on the town, but did not name those responsible at the time.

The OPCW won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 for its work in Syria and says it has eliminated 97 percent of the world’s chemical weapons.

