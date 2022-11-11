Glimpse of Love for Urdu witnessed at world Urdu Day  

More than a dozen important personalities who have rendered significant services in various fields of promoting Urdu were honored with special awards on the occasion.

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

A grand ceremony was held at Ghalib Academy here on the occasion of Urdu Day, November 09. The occasion is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

On the occasion the Urdu Development Organization and United Muslim of India organized a seminar ‘Challenges faced by Urdu language and their solution’.

More than a dozen important personalities who have rendered significant services in various fields of promoting Urdu were honored with special awards on the occasion.

On this occasion, Hakeem and Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan, the convenor of the event and the former head of Ayurveda and Unani department at Safdarjung Hospital, welcomed all the guests. He said, “This is a silver jubilee ceremony and we are happy to inform that we are celebrating World Urdu Day on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s birthday and we are trying to promote Urdu language.”

Noted scholar and former Prof of Delhi University Abdul Haq congratulated the organizers of the event, especially Dr. Syed Khan. Director of Tasmia Educational Dr. Syed Farooq, Chairman of National Commission for Educational Institutions (Government of India) Justice NK Jain, renowned religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Rahmani Madani, Khawaja Muhammad Shahid (Ex-IAS), Press Club of India Delhi President Omakant Lakheda, Dr. Lal Bahadur, famous human rights activist Maulana Zahid Azad Jhandanagari, Maulana Sirajuddin Nadvi, well-known journalist Sohail Anjum and others participated and paid tribute to Dr. Allama Iqbal by discussing his life and services.

Dr. Khubaib Ahmad conducted the programme. While Dr. Muhammad Akram recited verses from Quran. Poet Mateen Amrohawi presented nazam in praise of Urdu language and offered devotional songs in honor of Allama Iqbal.

Among those who received World Urdu Award 2022 include Prof. Habibur Rahman Niazi, Muhammad Mehmood Khan, Hakeem Fakhr Alam, Dr. Abhay Kumar, Mehtab Alam, Intizar Naeem, Dr. Umair Manzar, Muhammad Raees Siddiqui, Krishna Sharma Damani, Dr. Obaidullah Chaudhary, Abdul Rasheed Azmi, Ashraf Names of Mewati, Syed Sajid Ali Tonkey, Raunq Jamal, Nishat Hasan, Zubair Khan Saeedi, Tahirul Hasan, Ms. Rohani Singh, Alhaj Muhammad Nasir Khan (Farid Book Depot) are worth mentioning. Dr. Imran Qanoji, Hakeem Attaur Rahman Ajmily, Dr. Habibullah, Hamid Ali Akhtar, Hafiz Murtaza Dehlavi, Dr. Aftab, Sheikh Saad, Syed Ejaz Hasan, Hakeem Aftab Alam, Haji Shamim and others.

A commemorative magazine on the life and services of Maulana Abdul Hameed Rahmani was released on the occasion.