Ghulam Nabi Azad set to launch new party in J&K

AMN

Former Union minister and senior ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently resigned from the party, held a public meeting at Sainik Farms in Jammu today. It was his first public meeting after he quit the Congress party.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Azad said he stands with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that he will launch a new party soon and the first unit will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls. However, Mr. Azad said that he is yet to decide the name of the new party.

He said, the new party will focus on the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory of J&K, assembly with a Governor, right to land and employment to native domiciles among other issues. Stressing that the new political party will be rooted in J&K’s soil, Azad said that the flag of his party will be designed by the people of J&K. In his address, Azad said that Congress was made by its workers with blood and not by computers, not by Twitter.

Following his resignation on August 26, the veteran leader targeted the Congress high command, accusing Rahul Gandhi of immaturity and of letting a coterie of inexperienced people run the party. Ending his five-decade association with the Congress, Azad had terming the party comprehensively destroyed. He had also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” the party’s entire consultative mechanism.

After Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation, over two dozen prominent legislators, including a former Deputy Chief Minister, eight former ministers, a former MP, and nine legislators from across J&K resigned from the Congress and joined his camp.

