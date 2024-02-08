Germany: Lufthansa cancels around 900 flights amid 27-hour strike by ground staff

FILE PICS

Germany’s national carrier Lufthansa canceled around 900 flights on Thursday amid 27-hour strike by ground staff.

While country’s biggest passenger hubs of Frankfurt and Munich are hardest hit, other main airports including Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf are also affected.

Lufthansa said, more than 1,00,000 passengers will have to reschedule flights with most connections to and from Frankfurt and Munich canceled. The airline has urged passengers booked on canceled flights not to go to airports because rebooking counters would not be staffed.

The strike comes amid Lufthansa Group wage negotiations for some 25,000 ground crew employees at Lufthansa. Meanwhile, the staff rejected an employers’ offer in the second round of negotiations on January 23rd.