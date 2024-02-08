इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2024 10:42:18      انڈین آواز
Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts for third time since December

FILE PHOTO

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted on Thursday (08th February 2024) for the third time since December, pumping lava up to 260 feet into the air and disrupting life in the Reykjanes peninsula.

The lava flow hit thermal-based water pipes in the region just south of the capital, disrupting the supply of hot water to more than 20,000 people and leading the Civil Protection Agency to raise its alert level to emergency status.

Volcanic outbreaks in the Reykjanes peninsula are so-called fissure eruptions, which do not usually cause large explosions or significant dispersal of ash into the stratosphere. However, scientists fear they could continue for years, and Icelandic authorities have started building dykes to divert burning lava flows away from homes and critical infrastructure.

Protective dykes have been built in the area and workers were trying to fill in small gaps along the road as the lava flowed, to prevent lava reaching the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, said Rikke Pedersen, who heads the Nordic Volcanological Centre research group based in Reykjavik.

Iceland boasts more than 30 active volcanoes, making the north European island a prime destination for volcano tourism – a niche segment that attracts thousands of thrill seekers.

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

