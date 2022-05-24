FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 May 2022 11:47:51      انڈین آواز

Geneva Meet: India registers disappointment over WHO’s Covid mortality report

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has raised dismay and concern over World Health Organisation’s recent exercise on all-cause excess mortality during Covid-19 pandemic. He said, country-specific authentic data published by the statutory authority has not been taken into account. Mr Mandaviya was addressing the 75th session of World Health Assembly in Geneva at WHO headquarters yesterday. He conveyed the collective disappointment of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, a representative body of Health Ministers from all States of India, as they passed a unanimous resolution regarding the approach and methodology of WHO on excess mortality reports.

At the session, the Minister also stressed the need to build a resilient Global Supply Chain to enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. Mr Mandaviya called for streamlining WHO’s approval process for vaccines and therapeutics and strengthening WHO to build a more resilient global health security architecture. He reiterated India’s commitment to build a more resilient global health security architecture.

The Minister noted that India believes that this year’s theme linking peace and health, is timely and pertinent because there can be no sustainable development and universal health and wellbeing without peace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

French Open begins at Roland Garros in Paris

French Open Tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year, has begun at Roland Garros in Paris. T ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart