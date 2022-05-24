Geneva Meet: India registers disappointment over WHO’s Covid mortality report

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has raised dismay and concern over World Health Organisation’s recent exercise on all-cause excess mortality during Covid-19 pandemic. He said, country-specific authentic data published by the statutory authority has not been taken into account. Mr Mandaviya was addressing the 75th session of World Health Assembly in Geneva at WHO headquarters yesterday. He conveyed the collective disappointment of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, a representative body of Health Ministers from all States of India, as they passed a unanimous resolution regarding the approach and methodology of WHO on excess mortality reports.

At the session, the Minister also stressed the need to build a resilient Global Supply Chain to enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. Mr Mandaviya called for streamlining WHO’s approval process for vaccines and therapeutics and strengthening WHO to build a more resilient global health security architecture. He reiterated India’s commitment to build a more resilient global health security architecture.

The Minister noted that India believes that this year’s theme linking peace and health, is timely and pertinent because there can be no sustainable development and universal health and wellbeing without peace.