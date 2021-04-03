FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2021 05:16:30      انڈین آواز

General Secretary of AIMPLB Maulana Wali Rahmani is no more.

Leave a comment
Published On: By

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Noted Islamic scholar and General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Sajjada Nashin of Khanqah Rahmani, Munger and chief of Imarat Shariah, Bihar, Orissa & Jharkhand Maulana Sayyid Wali Rahmani passed away today in Patna.

He was not wel for a few day and was admitted to a local hospital here.

“Gen. Sec. Maulana Wali Rahmani sahab RA has expired. It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah. Appeal for prayers and patience to all Muslims. Indeed to Allah we belong and to Him we return”, said All India Muslim Personal Law Board in a statement.

Rahmani became “Sajjada Nashin” of Khanqah Rahmani, Munger in 1991 after the death of his father Sayyid Minatullah Rahmani.

Condolence messages pour in from different quarters over his demise.

He was also an academician and founder of Rahmani30. He served as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Council from 1974 to 1996. Rahmani Foundation and Rahmani Thirty are major outcomes of his initiatives. They provide the best platform to poor Muslim students to be groomed to crack IIT/JEE, AIIMS and other entrance exams. Rahmani Thirty is a successful pan-India initiative that nourishes meritorious Muslim students to enroll in reputed educational institutions.

Rahmani became “Sajjada Nashin” of Khanqah Rahmani, Munger in 1991 after the death of his father Sayyid Minatullah Rahmani.

Rahmani’s grandfather Muhammad Ali Mungeri was among the founding figures of Nadwatul Ulama. Rahmani’s father Sayyid Minatullah Rahmani was also an Islamic scholar.

MAULANA was an advocate of unity among all sects of the Muslim community. He had been insisting on integrity and unity by appealing to them to become Muslims first instead of being identified as Barelwis, Deobandis, Shias and Sunnis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rishab Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishab Pant is probably the best ...

Keen to regain the rhythm: Hockey drag flicker Rupinder Pal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey squad arrived in Buenos Aires, late Thursday and seasoned drag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz