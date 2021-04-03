General Secretary of AIMPLB Maulana Wali Rahmani is no more.

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Noted Islamic scholar and General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Sajjada Nashin of Khanqah Rahmani, Munger and chief of Imarat Shariah, Bihar, Orissa & Jharkhand Maulana Sayyid Wali Rahmani passed away today in Patna.

He was not wel for a few day and was admitted to a local hospital here.

“Gen. Sec. Maulana Wali Rahmani sahab RA has expired. It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah. Appeal for prayers and patience to all Muslims. Indeed to Allah we belong and to Him we return”, said All India Muslim Personal Law Board in a statement.

Rahmani became “Sajjada Nashin” of Khanqah Rahmani, Munger in 1991 after the death of his father Sayyid Minatullah Rahmani.

Condolence messages pour in from different quarters over his demise.

He was also an academician and founder of Rahmani30. He served as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Council from 1974 to 1996. Rahmani Foundation and Rahmani Thirty are major outcomes of his initiatives. They provide the best platform to poor Muslim students to be groomed to crack IIT/JEE, AIIMS and other entrance exams. Rahmani Thirty is a successful pan-India initiative that nourishes meritorious Muslim students to enroll in reputed educational institutions.

Rahmani’s grandfather Muhammad Ali Mungeri was among the founding figures of Nadwatul Ulama. Rahmani’s father Sayyid Minatullah Rahmani was also an Islamic scholar.

MAULANA was an advocate of unity among all sects of the Muslim community. He had been insisting on integrity and unity by appealing to them to become Muslims first instead of being identified as Barelwis, Deobandis, Shias and Sunnis.