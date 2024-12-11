Gadkari Inaugurates bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, Highlights Vision for Viksit Bharat

Greater Noida, in Gautam Buddh Naga

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said today that the Central government is dedicated to building a self-reliant India with a 5-trillion-dollar economy, equipped with world-class highway networks that drive growth and development. Inaugurating the 7th Edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, he said exports have witnessed significant growth over the last decade, and the country is steadily advancing toward realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Union Minister said that currently, our logistics cost is 14-16 percent, and it will be reduced to nine percent within two years. Mr. Gadkari said this will make us more competitive in the international market. This exhibition features over 1,000 exhibitors, over 20,000 products, and live machinery demonstrations.