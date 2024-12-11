India’s Nuclear Power Capacity Doubles in a Decade, Set to Triple by 2031: Jitendra Singh

AMN

India’s nuclear power generation capacity has grown significantly in the last decade, nearly doubling from four thousand seven hundred eighty megawatts in 2014 to eight thousand one hundred eighty megawatts in 2024. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh gave this information in the Lok Sabha today, in response to a discussion on nuclear power. In his address, the minister highlighted the significant progress and future potential of India’s atomic energy program.

He emphasised the revision of India’s power distribution framework, which has increased the home state’s share of electricity from atomic plants to 50 percent, with 35 percent allocated to neighbouring states and 15 percent to the national grid. The minister added that this new formula ensures equitable resource distribution and reflects the federal spirit of the nation. Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that nuclear power generation capacity is projected to triple to 22,480 megawatts by 2031-32, showcasing India’s commitment to scaling up its nuclear energy infrastructure.