BJP termed no-confidence motion against VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as unfortunate

The Bharatiya Janata Party today termed the no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as unfortunate. Briefing the media in New Delhi, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged the Congress party was disrespecting the Constitution amid the ongoing Parliament session. He also claimed that the Congress Party and some of its allies have planned to file a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission and electronic voting machines (EVMs). Mr. Patra further accused the entire Gandhi family of being involved in an alleged conspiracy to destabilise the country by taking money from a US-based foundation.

