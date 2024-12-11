The Indian Awaaz

Vande Bharat sleeper train prototype is undergoing field trials

Dec 11, 2024
AMN

The first-ever indigenously designed and developed speed Vande Bharat sleeper train prototype is undergoing field trials. Union Railway Minister Ashvini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha during question hour today that ten Vande Bharat sleeper prototypes are undergoing production.

The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai will take up production of 50 Vande Bharat sleeper rakes after the field trials. In addition, 200 Vande Bharat sleeper rakes will be produced by technology partners. The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are planned for long- and medium-distance journeys.

