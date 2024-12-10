The Indian Awaaz

Kiren Rijiju condemns opposition's notice against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dec 10, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the opposition’s notice against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on accusing him of being partisan in functioning in the House. Talking to the Media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Mr Rijiju alleged that Congress party and its allies have shown disrespected the chair by not following the directions. Mr Rijiju said that opposition is also not playing a constructive role in the house. He said that the opposition must respect the chair of both the houses.

Mr Rijiju said, since the reports of alleged nexus between US-based George Soros foundation and Congress leadership have come into the light, congress has become desperate and making false accusations. He said that country is very serious about this issue and asked the leadership of Congress party to apologise to the nation.

