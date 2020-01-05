Gadkari hits out at Maharashtra Govt

AMN / NAGPUR

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has slammed the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government of Maharashtra, saying the alliance between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP was just for the sake of power.

Speaking to media persons here today, Mr Gadkari said, there is no coordination between these unnatural alliance partners. He hits out at the Sena for breaking away its decades-old alliance with BJP for the sake of Chief Ministerial post and compromising with its ideologies. Mr Gadkari also reiterated that the present State government will not survive under its own burden.

The Minister recalled Shiv Sena Chief Late Bala Saheb Thackeray’s stand to expel Bangladeshi nationals from Mumbai. He alleged, that now Shiv Sena is not ready to implement the CAA.