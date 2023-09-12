Gadkari dismisses media reports of additional 10% GST on diesel vehicles

AMN

Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has clarified that there is no proposal for additional 10 percent GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. He said, some media reports have surfaced suggesting an additional 10 percent GST on the sale of diesel vehicles.

In a social media post, Mr Gadkari said, there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government. He said, in line with government’s commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener fuels.