India delivers food, medicines amid reports of worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid reports of a worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India said it delivered 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 28 tonnes of disaster relief, and 200 tonnes of medicines, vaccines and other medical items to the country.

The official statement issued by India at the 54th session of the Human Rights Council said that India is a contiguous neighbour and long-standing developmental partner of Afghanistan. It further said that India shares close historical and civilizational linkages with the people of Afghanistan.

The session, which started on Monday, in Geneva will end tomorrow.