G-7 leaders reaffirm their shared belief in open societies, democratic values and multilateralism

Leaders of the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, the US and the European Union have reaffirmed shared belief in open societies, democratic values and multilateralism as foundations for dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all. In a G7 and Guest Countries 2021: Open Societies Statement, the leaders reaffirmed and encouraged others to embrace the values that bind the countries together, including respect for international rules and norms. They called for an effective multilateral system underpinned by principles of openness, transparency and accountability. This includes access to free and fair, rules-based trade, as well as collaboration on global challenges, including COVID-19 immunisation, for the good of all.

They also noted the importance of civic space and partnership with diverse, independent and pluralistic civil societies, including human rights defenders, in promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms. The leaders expressed the need for continuing to deliver a better quality of life for people, with no one left behind, as the world builds back better from the pandemic.

They reinforced commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 16 to ‘Promote just, peaceful and inclusive societies’, and to support developing country achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

