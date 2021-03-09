Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, US CDC says

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC has recommended that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

During a press briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the guidance a “first step” toward restoring normalcy in how people come together. She said more activities would be okayed for vaccinated individuals once caseloads and deaths decline and more Americans are vaccinated. Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women’s World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy on Monday was named BBC Ind ...

Table Tennis: Sharath, Sathiyan and Batra record contrasting victories in WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 8 March: Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

