Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, US CDC says

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC has recommended that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

During a press briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the guidance a “first step” toward restoring normalcy in how people come together. She said more activities would be okayed for vaccinated individuals once caseloads and deaths decline and more Americans are vaccinated. Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.