French President Emmanuel Macron says Ambassador Sylvain Itte along with diplomatic staff held hostage in Niger

French President Emmanuel Macron says Ambassador Sylvain Itte along with the diplomatic staff is being held hostage at the French embassy in Niger, by the ruling military junta. President Macron added that food delivery is also being prevented and the staff is surviving on military ration.

In a recent coup that happened in July this year, overturning the democratic government of Niger, the military took control of the country. Since then, the military rulers, also known as the military junta have been pushing for the ambassador to leave the country.

The junta rulers had even revoked his visa and instructed the police to expel him, but the diplomat remained in place, with the French authorities reiterating that they do not recognize the authority of the junta.

