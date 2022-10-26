FreeCurrencyRates.com

French Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal crashed out in first round

AMN

In the French Open Badminton women’s singles, Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round. She went down fighting to Yvonne Li of Germany at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin, losing 21-13, 17-21, 19-21 in an encounter that lasted a few seconds less than one hour.

In men’s doubles, the World No.8 pair of Satwik and Chirag came back from a game down to win in three games, beating French siblings Cristo Popov and Toma Junior Popov, winning 19-21, 21-9, 21-13 in just over an hour on the court.

In Women’s doubles, Treesa and Gayatri went down to the Thailand pair 21-23, 20-22 as they found the going tough against the experienced and higher-ranked combination. The same was the case with the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto as they made an exit from the tournament, losing 13-21, 16-21 to Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya of Japan.

