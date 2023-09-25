France to pull its soldiers out of Niger

AMN

France has said that it will pull its soldiers out of Niger following a July coup in the West African country. French President Emmanuel Macron said, 1,500 troops would withdraw by the end of the year. France’s exit comes after weeks of pressure from the junta and demonstrations.

The French president has refused to recognise the junta as Niger’s legitimate authority but said Paris would coordinate troop withdrawal with the coup leaders. Mr Macron added that France’s ambassador was also being pulled out and would return to the country.