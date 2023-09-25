इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 08:09:03      انڈین آواز

Israeli airstrikes struck militant sites in Gaza for third straight day

Israeli airstrikes struck militant sites in Gaza for the third straight day, yesterday. According to the Israeli military, initially, Palestinian militants near the border fence launched incendiary balloons into Israel and threw an explosive at soldiers. It was the latest bloodshed in a surge of violence during a sensitive Jewish holiday period. However, there were no reported casualties from the strikes in Gaza reported.Earlier on Sunday, Israeli army said it had targeted two posts belonging to Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, just east of the Bureij refugee camp and Jabaliya. The posts were close to the fence separating the territory from Israel, where dozens of Palestinians have been protesting daily for the past week.

A series of violent escalations on the border between Israel and Gaza has created tension between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

