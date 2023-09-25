इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 09:42:24      انڈین آواز

1 policeman & 3 gunmen die during siege of Serbian Orthodox monastery in Banjska village

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

One policeman and three of the gunmen were killed during a siege of a Serbian Orthodox monastery in Banjska village, yesterday. The deadly stand-off took place between ethnic Serb gunmen and police in northern Kosovo. In a statement, Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti accused Serbia of supporting the armed group. He blamed the criminals were professionals with military and police backgrounds who were financed and motivated by Belgrade. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo officials are responsible for the deaths. He said this is the result of months of Kosovo’s provocations.

According to the local authorities, six people were arrested, and a significant number of weapons were seized. Yesterday’s clash marks one of the biggest escalations in Kosovo for years and follows months of mounting tension between the two sides.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے من کی بات پروگرام میں جی ٹوئنٹی اور چندریان3- مشن کی کامیابی کو یاد کیا

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج کہا ہے کہ نئی دلی میں جی ٹوئنٹی کے ...

اسرائیل سعودی عرب تاریخی امن معاہدہ طے پانے کے قریب: نیتن یاہو

UN NEWS اسرائیل کے وزیراعظم بنجمن نیتن یاہو نے کہا ہے کہ آج دن ...

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی، نئی عمارت میں شروع ہوگئی ہے

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی آج خصوصی اجلاس کے دوسرے دن، نئی عمارت ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart