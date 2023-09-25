1 policeman & 3 gunmen die during siege of Serbian Orthodox monastery in Banjska village

WEB DESK

One policeman and three of the gunmen were killed during a siege of a Serbian Orthodox monastery in Banjska village, yesterday. The deadly stand-off took place between ethnic Serb gunmen and police in northern Kosovo. In a statement, Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti accused Serbia of supporting the armed group. He blamed the criminals were professionals with military and police backgrounds who were financed and motivated by Belgrade. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo officials are responsible for the deaths. He said this is the result of months of Kosovo’s provocations.

According to the local authorities, six people were arrested, and a significant number of weapons were seized. Yesterday’s clash marks one of the biggest escalations in Kosovo for years and follows months of mounting tension between the two sides.