US issues record 90,000 student visas in India in three months

AMN

The United States Embassy in India has announced that it issued a record number of student visas to Indian students this summer. Over 90,000 student visas were issued in the last three months. The figures reveal that almost one in four student visas issued worldwide was issued in India.

Recently, United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the wait time for first-time tourist visa interviews has been reduced by more than 50 per cent. He said the goal for 2023 is to process at least one million visas.

India and the US have taken several initiatives to make the visa process smooth. Earlier, during his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Indian professionals will no longer need to leave America for the renewal of their H-1B visas.

